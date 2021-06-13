autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's AMG Month  
Car reviews:
 

Toyota GR Yaris Vs. Honda S660 Comparo Puts The Spotlight On Their Three-Pots

13 Jun 2021, 12:42 UTC ·
Home > News > U-turn
Developing less polluting cars has forced automakers to downsize to the point where the upcoming Mercedes-AMG C63 will feature a four-banger for the first time. But that’s a different story altogether, as in this one, we will focus on the three-cylinder engines powering two exciting, yet totally different vehicles: the Toyota GR Yaris and Honda S660.
9 photos
Toyota GR Yaris, Honda S660Toyota GR Yaris, Honda S660Toyota GR Yaris, Honda S660Toyota GR Yaris, Honda S660Toyota GR Yaris, Honda S660Toyota GR Yaris, Honda S660Toyota GR Yaris, Honda S660Toyota GR Yaris, Honda S660
The GR Yaris is a subcompact hatchback, with a rallying pedigree. Essentially an homologation special, it sits on a bespoke platform that combines the front end of the GA-B and the rear end of the GA-C.

The 1.6-liter turbo-three develops 257 HP and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque in the European spec, directed to both axles through a six-speed manual transmission. According to Toyota, it needs less than 5.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and has a 143 mph (230 kph) top speed.

A tiny roadster, or a kei as it is known in its home market of Japan, the Honda S660 also packs a three-cylinder engine, mounted behind the seats. However, it is much smaller, with a displacement of just 0.66 liters.

As expected, it’s not that punchy, with only 63 HP and 77 lb-ft (104 Nm) produced and channeled to the rear wheels through a CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox. However, the lightweight construction and 45-55 front-rear weight distribution make it a true fun ride, despite taking around 10 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill.

This example boasts a Liberty Walk body kit, revised suspension and new wheels, for an even more head-turning design. The GR Yaris, on the other hand, is all stock. So, how do they stack up against each other from a petrol head’s perspective, and which one would he get? The answer is one mouse click away.

Video thumbnail
Toyota Toyota GR Yaris Honda Honda S660 comparison video review
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day