Toyota GR Yaris Vs. Honda S660 Comparo Puts The Spotlight On Their Three-Pots

Developing less polluting cars has forced automakers to downsize to the point where the upcoming Mercedes-AMG C63 will feature a four-banger for the first time. But that’s a different story altogether, as in this one, we will focus on the three-cylinder engines powering two exciting, yet totally different vehicles: the Toyota GR Yaris and Honda S660.
The GR Yaris is a subcompact hatchback, with a rallying pedigree. Essentially an homologation special, it sits on a bespoke platform that combines the front end of the GA-B and the rear end of the GA-C.
The 1.6-liter turbo-three develops 257 HP and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque in the European spec, directed to both axles through a six-speed manual transmission. According to Toyota, it needs less than 5.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and has a 143 mph (230 kph) top speed.
A tiny roadster, or a kei as it is known in its home market of Japan, the Honda S660 also packs a three-cylinder engine, mounted behind the seats. However, it is much smaller, with a displacement of just 0.66 liters.
As expected, it’s not that punchy, with only 63 HP and 77 lb-ft (104 Nm) produced and channeled to the rear wheels through a CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox. However, the lightweight construction and 45-55 front-rear weight distribution make it a true fun ride, despite taking around 10 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill.
This example boasts a Liberty Walk body kit, revised suspension and new wheels, for an even more head-turning design. The GR Yaris, on the other hand, is all stock. So, how do they stack up against each other from a petrol head’s perspective, and which one would he get? The answer is one mouse click away.
