2021 Ford Bronco Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Rolls Out With $80,000 Price Tag

The most powerful Bronco available for the 2021 model year is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost. Shared with the F-150 pickup truck, the boosted V6 develops up to 330 ponies and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque.
Going forward, the Ford Motor Company will improve those ratings for the plug-in hybrid powertrain and the Raptor-like Warthog. The latter is expected to receive the 3.0-liter EcoBoost from the Explorer ST, which is much obliged to belt out 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet on full song.
The aftermarket, however, can do better. After taking the veils off the VelociRaptor V8 package in October 2020, the guys and gals at Hennessey Performance Engineering have developed the VelociRaptor 400 package for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost. Limited to 200 examples in the first year of production, this fellow is rocking an upgraded exhaust system, high-flow air induction, and a more aggressive calibration of the engine control unit.
Combined, these hardware and software mods level up the six-cylinder engine to 405 horsepower at 5,700 revolutions per minute and 503 pound-feet (682 Nm) at 3,900 revs. Based on the Badlands trim level, the VelociRaptor 400 accelerates to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in 4.9 seconds.
The V8-rivaling muscle is more than welcome, but Hennessey didn’t stop here. 18-inch wheels and 35-inch tires are on the menu as well, along with electronic fold-out steps, unique bumpers with LED lights for the front bumper, plenty of exterior badges, embroidered headrests, a serialized plaque for the engine bay, and a second numbered plaque for the interior.
Every VelociRaptor 400 is backed up by chassis dyno tuning, road testing at the company’s own race track, and three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers) of limited warranty. As to how much Hennessey wants for this makeover, prepare to pony up $80,000 including the donor Badlands. The VelociRaptor V8, by comparison, starts at a whopping $225,000.
