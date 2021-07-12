Final Orders for the 2021 Ford F-150 Power Stroke V6 Are Due July 16th

Presented with great pomp and circumstance for the 2018 model year in the mid-cycle refresh of the F-150 pickup, the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel will be phased out. According to a leaked bulletin, the final orders for the compression-ignition powerplant are due Friday, July 16th.
Coming courtesy of the F150Gen14.com forum, the leaked bulletin highlights that U.S. customers are overwhelmingly selecting the EcoBoost V6 and PowerBoost V6. The low take-up rate is complemented by the ongoing semiconductor shortage, which has forced the Ford Motor Company to make thousands of light- and heavy-duty trucks without vital chips.
A rather old piece of diesel technology, the Lion-based Power Stroke V6 can trace its roots back to when Jaguar and Land Rover were still under the Ford Motor Company’s umbrella. Developed in collaboration with Groupe PSA, the 3.0-liter engine outputs 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque from 1,750 rpm in select configurations of the 2021 F-150.
Costlier than the PowerBoost, the Power Stroke doesn’t hold a candle to the V6-engined hybrid option in terms of torque and fuel economy. At most, you can expect an EPA-rated 23 miles to the gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) combined. Only available with the 10-speed automatic transmission that was co-developed with General Motors, the diesel tows up to 12,100 pounds (5,488 kilograms) with the 3.55 rear axle. Maximum payload is rated at 1,840 pounds (835 kilograms) for the 2021 model year as long as you go for the four-wheel-drive SuperCab with the 6.5-foot box.
Manufactured from compacted-graphite iron, the block of the Power Stroke is complemented by a forged-steel crankshaft and a variable-geometry turbo. Two fuel filters, a cast-aluminum oil pan, two-stage oil pump, and a common-rail fuel injection that runs at 29,000 PSI are also worthy of note.
Looking forward to the 2022 model year, the half-ton segment will feature two alternatives in the guise of the VM Motori 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 of the Ram 1500 and 3.0-liter Duramax straight-six mill of the Chevy Silverado.
