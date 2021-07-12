Ford Ranger Not Only Looks Like, But Actually Is a Deranged Widebody Mutation

When you’re a world-renowned automotive vlogger like Mr JWW, there’s no chance at all for any of the personal vehicles to remain stock for an extended period. Even if on this occasion we are not discussing one of his daily-driven exotics, and instead we are referring to a much humbler commercial vehicle, the Ford Ranger pickup truck. But, of course, it can also get a completely new lease of life.
Although for the UK or the Old Continent the mid-size Ranger pickup truck is as large as it gets, we all know that over in America there is no such thing as too big... or too wide. Not when the U.S. roads are hosts to huge dually work trucks and whatnot. But, as it turns out, even in Great Britain there’s room for a little more. At least, that’s probably the opinion of this YouTuber, who decided that it would really be a shame if the Ranger didn’t incur a total transformation... as far as the optics are concerned, at least.
So, after taking ownership of a Ford Ranger that would become the great companion for his support team, it was time to give it a few extra (and very special) touches. It’s always best to leave it up to professionals to cater to such things, so it was up to the team at Deranged Vehicles, UK’s self-entitled “leading creator of bespoke pickup trucks, vans, and 4x4s,” to handle the transformation. One that would come as a surprise to the owner himself... since he wasn’t actually a part of the build process.
Instead, it was all handled by the Deranged Vehicles experts, with input from Mr JWW’s team. Now that its exterior and interior overhaul is complete, it’s time for the actual reveal (from 1:35), followed by a brief and concise walkthrough of the amenities. Once all the highlights, including the bespoke satin wrap, the 20-inch alloy wheels, or the contrasting dual-tone luxury interior (complete with Recaro front seats) are out in the open it is time for a traditional first drive.
Well, it’s quite clear that UK’s roads aren’t exactly ready for this newly widened beast. As such, we can all see from the 5:16 mark this Blackout Edition Ranger Thunder is not exactly prone to sticking into its own lane. At least, the menacing appearance is well mixed with the widebody atmosphere, so the Ranger Thunder truck is sure to stand out in any crowd... even when in the company of the exotics Mr JWW intends to film next.
