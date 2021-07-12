Pre-War Ford Stash Is the Mother of All Barn Finds, but Not for Sale

As Ryan from Iowa Classic Cars says in the latest video uploaded to the channel, barn finds are getting rarer these days. But they still exist and they still hold automotive treasures, even if, as is the case with this one, they will never be enjoyed by someone else.
Ryan met “Jim” on vacation in South Dakota and they bonded over cars, he says at the beginning of the video. Jim is not really called that, but he doesn’t want his real name out there, just as he doesn’t want the location of his impressive pre-War stash of Fords to be publicly known. Because that’s the big get with this barn find: as impressive as the cars discovered by “mere chance” are, they are not for sale.
So, a barn Jim’s father built in 1975 holds a very impressive collection of Fords, all in pretty sturdy condition all things considered, with all-original interiors and original paint. To the untrained eye, they might be just a heap of rusted metal, collecting dust and bird poop, but they could be worth a fortune in the right hands. The fact that they were stored inside, protected from the elements, has limited the damage the years have brought upon them.
First off is the car Jim’s mother used to drive to school, a formerly white ‘44 coupe that she crashed into a post. Then, there’s a 1935 Ford three-window coupe that Jim’s father bought in the late ‘50s or early ‘60s when he got out of the army, after years of trying to purchase it. A 1917 Nash that was once used as a parade vehicle is also shown, as is a Ford Model T still with the original seat.
Farther in the back is a ‘63 or ‘64 Cadillac convertible, black on black on black, that was driven inside and then forgotten. A second Model T is right next to it, though Jim doesn’t recall how it got there or what is the story behind it. The same goes for a Ford T-Bucket close by.
While commenters to the video lament that someone would hold on to this stash and basically condemn all these vehicles to crumbling to dust, Ryan says he simply could not let his amazing discovery go by undocumented. “Let’s just enjoy them for what they are,” he says. Let’s, indeed.
So, a barn Jim’s father built in 1975 holds a very impressive collection of Fords, all in pretty sturdy condition all things considered, with all-original interiors and original paint. To the untrained eye, they might be just a heap of rusted metal, collecting dust and bird poop, but they could be worth a fortune in the right hands. The fact that they were stored inside, protected from the elements, has limited the damage the years have brought upon them.
First off is the car Jim’s mother used to drive to school, a formerly white ‘44 coupe that she crashed into a post. Then, there’s a 1935 Ford three-window coupe that Jim’s father bought in the late ‘50s or early ‘60s when he got out of the army, after years of trying to purchase it. A 1917 Nash that was once used as a parade vehicle is also shown, as is a Ford Model T still with the original seat.
Farther in the back is a ‘63 or ‘64 Cadillac convertible, black on black on black, that was driven inside and then forgotten. A second Model T is right next to it, though Jim doesn’t recall how it got there or what is the story behind it. The same goes for a Ford T-Bucket close by.
While commenters to the video lament that someone would hold on to this stash and basically condemn all these vehicles to crumbling to dust, Ryan says he simply could not let his amazing discovery go by undocumented. “Let’s just enjoy them for what they are,” he says. Let’s, indeed.