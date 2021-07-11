2021 Ford F-150 Blacks Ops Lifted Truck Flaunts Huge Tires, Fox Shocks

The Ford Motor Company offers countless options and factory-backed accessories for the F-150 line of pickups, but few match the visual makeover of the Tuscany Motor Black Ops. The makeover starts with a set of 325/60 R20 rubber shoes from BFGoodrich, 35-inch tires wrapped around 20-inch wheels that feature a black finish and branded caps.
Imposing from every angle, the lifted pickup also boasts Fox 2.0 performance shock absorbers, a BDS lift kit, robust cross members for maximum clearance, and a heavy-duty skid plate for extra underbody protection.
The IFP design of the shocks eliminates oil aeration, thus enabling maximum performance from the precision valving. Developed for great ride quality and the roughest off-road conditions imaginable, these mono-tube shocks are manufactured from CNC-machined 6061-T6 billet aluminum.
Each build features recalibrated tire sensors and a recalibrated speedometer for good measure, along with a front-end alignment. Tuscany Motor further sweetens the deal with XL power boards that benefit from rock guards and lights, a powder-coated performance exhaust system with dual tips, black door cladding with Black Ops badges, and genuine fender vents.
A full-metal front bumper is also worthy of note, along with an integrated LED light bar and a cutout of the Black Ops name right under it. These upgrades are complemented by the color-matched hood with mesh vent inserts that allow fresh air to enter the engine bay. Unfortunately for truck enthusiasts, Tuscany Motor hasn’t modded the powertrain of the half-ton rig.
The reason the EcoBoost V6 or Coyote V8 remain stock is reliability. More to the point, every Black Ops is covered by three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers) of warranty for extra peace of mind. As far as the interior is concerned, tinted windows hide embroidered patches on the headrests, embroidered carpeted floor mats, as well as carbon-fiber trim. The finishing touch comes in the guise of a limited-edition serialized plaque.
