This Is How (Badly) the 2021 Ford Bronco Looks With a Front License Plate

As you’re well aware, front plates are mandatory in a lot of U.S. states. How many? 30 of them plus the District of Columbia, to be more precise, which means that states without a front plate law are in the minority.
This brings us to the 2021 Ford Bronco, which appears to feature a small mustache rather than a plate up front. Mounted to the grille, the plate holder’s location is unfortunate and somewhat infuriating as well. The design team penned three grilles to satisfy our need for customization, but at the same time, the Blue Oval refrained from showing the front plate on pre-production vehicles because the online backlash would’ve been instant.
By waiting out, the Ford Motor Company is basically asking us: “What’cha gonna do? Trade in for a Wrangler?” The joke is on Ford, though, because Jeep had the dignity of screwing the plate mount to the front bumper.
On the subject of Bronco fails, have you heard that Ford is pushing back most hardtops for the 2023 model year over a supplier that can’t match supply with demand? How about the lack of a seven-speed manual transmission in combination with the off-road Sasquatch Package? Oh, and by the way, Ford currently doesn’t allow customers to specify the four-door Bronco with a roof rack if the Sasquatch Package has already been optioned. Crazy, right?
You would expect more from the second-largest automaker in the United States, but no. Ford hasn’t even reacted to the chip shortage when the semiconductor crunch was still in its infancy, which says a lot about the people in charge of supply chain and planning over in Dearborn, MI.
On that note, have you heard that a certain dealership in Michigan is asking $100,000 on a Base trim level with the 10-speed automatic transmission?
