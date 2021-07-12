2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 6MT Challenges Tesla Model 3 SR AWD to 60-MPH Showdown

More on this:

1 Watch a Tesla Model S Plaid Hit 60 MPH in 2.6 Seconds Despite Rainy Conditions

2 Four-Cylinder Toyota Supra vs. Mazda MX-5 Acceleration Test Is Very Predictable

3 Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Do 0-60 in 2.18 and Quarter-Mile in 9.22 on the Street

4 Watch Jay Leno Test the Tesla Model S Plaid’s Acceleration Over the Quarter-Mile

5 Tesla Model S Plaid Acceleration Reactions Show Power of Suggestion Is Strong