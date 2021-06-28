Four-Cylinder Toyota Supra vs. Mazda MX-5 Acceleration Test Is Very Predictable

At $43,090 excluding destination charge, the four-cylinder Supra for the 2021 model year is on the rather expensive side of sports cars. Even though it’s not as quick in a straight line due to natural aspiration instead of a turbo, the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is a little more affordable at $33k.
The differences, however, don’t end here. Toyota doesn’t use its own engine or chassis, and the GR Supra with the smaller of two engine choices is an auto-only affair. Mazda, by comparison, offers a 2.0-liter motor and a stick shift or a torque-converter auto if you can’t be bothered by the third pedal.
Another important difference is the rubber, which varies wildly between the German-Japanese coupe and the Japanese roadster at 255/40 and 275/35 by 18 and 19 inches compared to 205/45 by 17 inches on every corner. And finally, the BMW-Toyota collaboration is a bit heavier at 3,181 pounds (1,443 kilograms) vs. 2,452 pounds (1,112 kilograms) for the RF-bodied Miata.
Tested by Everyman Driver on a regular stretch of road without any sort of VHT for extra traction off the line, the Supra hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in as little as 5.60 seconds completely stock. The MX-5 couldn’t do better than 6.85 seconds on the same piece of road and with the same guy behind the wheel. Looking at the bigger picture, neither sports car was developed to be the best in their respective classes in a straight line.
The whole point of spending your hard-earned bucks on a Supra or a Miata is to enjoy the act of driving, especially if there are corners involved. The Mazda stands out in this regard thanks to a torque-sensing rear differential while Toyota offers an active sport differential only with the straight-six engine.
On that note, 6.85 seconds in a car as low as the MX-5 feels a lot faster than in a hot hatchback or a performance SUV due to the lower driving position.
