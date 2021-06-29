Watch a Tesla Model S Plaid Hit 60 MPH in 2.6 Seconds Despite Rainy Conditions

Footage of the new Tesla Model S Plaid is starting to arrive in bunches as new owners continue to marvel at just how amazing this car is at launching off the line. Technically, you can get it to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 1.99 seconds, according to Tesla. However, there’s a catch.
You’ll need a one-foot rollout to hit that mark in everyday traffic, whereas on the drag strip, you can supposedly get there if you allow for enough preparation—such as selecting the proper mode, engaging the Cheetah Stance (takes a full 10 seconds) and making sure the surface is properly sticky, meaning you need some custom formulated synthetic resin.
Once you have everything just the way you want it, you can start posting sub-2 second zero to 60 times. The guys from MotorTrend even managed to get there in 1.98 seconds, 0.01 seconds quicker than advertised by Tesla. As for the quarter-mile, people seem to be getting there in the 9.2 - 9.3 second range, which is beyond ludicrous, pun intended.
So then, we know it’s blistering fast on the drag strip, almost just as fast on the street and formidable against pretty much any opponent. But what about if the conditions are far from optimal? This video, posted by one Steve Thompson on YouTube, sort of answers that question because the road is damp, and it would be impossible for the wheels to grip the surface as they would otherwise.
Even so, this yoke-wearing Model S rocketed to 60 mph in just 2.62 seconds, which on paper is as fast as a McLaren P1 would be under perfect conditions. As for how the Model S Plaid would do if the road were properly wet, well, we’d rather not see anybody attempt that because aquaplaning is still a thing.
Once you have everything just the way you want it, you can start posting sub-2 second zero to 60 times. The guys from MotorTrend even managed to get there in 1.98 seconds, 0.01 seconds quicker than advertised by Tesla. As for the quarter-mile, people seem to be getting there in the 9.2 - 9.3 second range, which is beyond ludicrous, pun intended.
So then, we know it’s blistering fast on the drag strip, almost just as fast on the street and formidable against pretty much any opponent. But what about if the conditions are far from optimal? This video, posted by one Steve Thompson on YouTube, sort of answers that question because the road is damp, and it would be impossible for the wheels to grip the surface as they would otherwise.
Even so, this yoke-wearing Model S rocketed to 60 mph in just 2.62 seconds, which on paper is as fast as a McLaren P1 would be under perfect conditions. As for how the Model S Plaid would do if the road were properly wet, well, we’d rather not see anybody attempt that because aquaplaning is still a thing.