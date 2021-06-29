Shortly After Market Debut, Acura TLX Type S Gets Beaten by the Model S Plaid

It’s not that long since the insane Model S Plaid came out into the open, and the hottest Tesla on the block is hard at work making a name for itself however it can. For instance, during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the car driven by Randy Pobst climbed to the win in 6:57 minutes.
The car was raced in the Exhibition Class of the event, where it had to face veterans of the competition but also newcomers. Its win, although not entirely surprising, given the things the car can do, was bitter for one carmaker in particular.
It’s Acura we’re talking about, which enlisted in the fight the mighty 2017 NSX and the brand-new TLX Type S in an attempt to take the win. Aside from the Plaid and two other Model 3s, these ICE-powered beasts had to battle against crazy builds like the Volkswagen Bug Proto Tri-TDI, and an American X Kart CrossKart.
For what it’s worth, the Japanese can comfort themselves with the thought that even if Acura did not finish first, it did manage to get the second and third positions on the podium. That means two out of three bragging rights, and that’s not half bad, considering how the TLX was at its first outing during such a challenging race to the top.
Acura had entries in two more classes of the Pikes Peak, namely Time Attack, where its 2019 NSX finished 4th, and Open Class, where the TLX Type S didn’t do enough to save it from a rather shameful 9th position.
The TLX Type S just started being shipped to dealers last week, and having it take on Pikes Peak was the perfect opportunity to advertise it some more.
Below is the full list of Exhibition Class entries.
- 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid, 6:57.220
- 2017 Acura NSX, 7:14.704
- 2021 Acura TLX, 7:53.615.
- 2021 VW Bug Proto TRI-TDI Diesel, 7:58.661
- 2021 Tesla Model 3, 8:16.778
- 2021 American X Kart CrossKart, 8:29.589
- 1974 Datsun 240Z, 9:19.475
- 2018 Tesla Model 3; 11:41.162