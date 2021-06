Shortly After Market Debut, Acura TLX Type S Gets Beaten by the Model S Plaid

ICE

TDI

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid, 6:57.220

2017 Acura NSX, 7:14.704

2021 Acura TLX, 7:53.615.

2021 VW Bug Proto TRI-TDI Diesel, 7:58.661

2021 Tesla Model 3, 8:16.778

2021 American X Kart CrossKart, 8:29.589

1974 Datsun 240Z, 9:19.475

2018 Tesla Model 3; 11:41.162

The car was raced in the Exhibition Class of the event, where it had to face veterans of the competition but also newcomers. Its win, although not entirely surprising, given the things the car can do , was bitter for one carmaker in particular.It’s Acura we’re talking about, which enlisted in the fight the mighty 2017 NSX and the brand-new TLX Type S in an attempt to take the win. Aside from the Plaid and two other Model 3s, these-powered beasts had to battle against crazy builds like the Volkswagen Bug Proto Tri-, and an American X Kart CrossKart.For what it’s worth, the Japanese can comfort themselves with the thought that even if Acura did not finish first, it did manage to get the second and third positions on the podium. That means two out of three bragging rights, and that’s not half bad, considering how the TLX was at its first outing during such a challenging race to the top.Acura had entries in two more classes of the Pikes Peak, namely Time Attack, where its 2019 NSX finished 4th, and Open Class, where the TLX Type S didn’t do enough to save it from a rather shameful 9th position.The TLX Type S just started being shipped to dealers last week, and having it take on Pikes Peak was the perfect opportunity to advertise it some more.Below is the full list of Exhibition Class entries.