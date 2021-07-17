Superformance and Everrati Join Forces to Make a Classic Ford GT40 an EV Wonder

Anyone who is into classic cars with an electric twist might know a little about UK-based company Everrati. They’re a technology-driven entity that decided to dip their toes into the market for high-value classics that can be powered by electrons. Probably for the added peace of mind that owners will save the environment and won’t face possible ICE-related bans in the years to come. On the other hand, Superformance needs no introduction whatsoever.
After all, the latter are the masters and creators of spectacular replicas and continuation series of the legendary Shelby Daytona Coupe, Chevy Corvette Grand Sport, or the Ford GT40, just to name a few. On the other hand, the folks over at Everrati are decidedly focused on the European side of the market, with previous models already in the portfolio including the remastered EV versions of the Type 964 Porsche 911, Land Rover Series IIA, and Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda.
Now the two companies, Superformance and Everrati, have decided to bridge the ocean-wide gap and work on something that appeals to classic car lovers on both sides of the Atlantic. Naturally, their first new model stemming from this recently minted partnership will be the high-performance electrified variant of the iconic GT40 racer. The GT40 EV will be future-proofed for classic car enthusiasts, and it won’t be long until the development concludes.
For now, Superformance and Everrati only have a prototype chassis that’s being adapted from the traditional ICE powertrain to electric propulsion at the latter’s development center in Upper Heyford, UK – which is a former U.S. Air Force base located in the English Cotswolds. Unfortunately, no specific technical details have been advanced so far, except for the mention that “meticulous attention to detail is being applied to key factors such as battery location and weight distribution to maintain and enhance the character and soul of the original.”
If the recent widebody Porsche 911 (964) Signature is any hint, we’re looking at no less than 500 horsepower and a 53-kWh battery pack. The Porsche also has 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of instant torque at its disposal, so the classic 911 with a modern twist is capable of sprinting to 60 mph (96 kph) in under 4 seconds.
