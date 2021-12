Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Chevy Corvette Z06 C7, There Can Be Only One Winner

Filmed in action at a drag racing event not long ago, the two ultra-fast vehicles went head-to-head down the quarter-mile as fast as they could. Around half a second separated them in the first run, with one posting 9.94 seconds at 143.75 mph (231 kph) and the other 10.58 seconds at 133.43 mph (215 kph).Think you can spot the winner just by looking at the specs of both cars? Well, let’s start with the latest Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 , which is the Blue Oval’s most powerful street-legal vehicle ever. Yes, it’s even punchier than the GT supercar, with a stunning 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (857 Nm) of torque produced by its supercharged 5.2-liter V8. It can hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill in just 3 seconds and can complete the quarter-mile in roughly 10 seconds, on a good day, and with a skilled driver at the helm.The previous generation Chevrolet Corvette, in the hot Z06 specification , is not that far behind, stock that is. It, too, packs a supercharged V8, albeit with a larger displacement. The 6.2-liter unit churns out 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm), and it’s almost as fast as the Ferrari Enzo to 62 mph (100 kph), as the sprint takes 3.8 seconds, or two-tenths of a second slower than the magnificent Italian supercar. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor, and you will eventually see 196 mph (315 kph) on the speedometer.So, does that mean that the Mustang Shelby GT500 trampled the Corvette Z06 C7? Actually, this would be a good time to wrap it up and invite you to scroll down and hit the play button, as the video holds the answer, and it’s only one minute long.