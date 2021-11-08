European C8 Corvette Stingray Z51 Takes Acceleration Test

4 Corvette Z06 Tries Its Best to Beat the Nissan GT-R, but It’s All in Vain

Over in Europe, the mid-engine Corvette features a gasoline particulate filter to comply with the Euro 6 emission standard. Obviously enough, the particulate filter doesn't allow the small-block V8 to exhale as intended.



Priced at €88,620 ($102,700 at current exchange rates) in France, where the featured video is filmed, the automaker listed the coupe with a top speed of 296 kilometers per hour (184 miles per hour). Zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) should take 3.5 seconds in perfect conditions. Still, on this particular occasion, the reviewer needs 3.7 seconds.



Launching from zero to 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) takes 13.9 seconds, and the standing kilometer is over in 21.7 seconds. All in all, pretty impressive for a pushrod V8 and a somewhat heavy car. More specifically, the DCT -only C8 Corvette Stingray is almost 200 pounds (91 kilograms) heavier than the seventh-gen with the seven-speed manual.



As opposed to the U.S. model that’s available in three grades, European buyers are offered the 2LT and 3LT. The range-topping convertible with the 3LT trim level is €98,860 ($114,555) in France at the time of writing, a pretty serious price that will make a few potential customers give up for something else. The Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster



On the other hand, the ‘Vette does have its unparalleled charm. For the 2023 model year, it’s going to get even more charming with the



