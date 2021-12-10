1964 Chevrolet Corvette Rotting Away in Someone’s Yard Needs Total Restoration

3 Rob Dahm Takes Us to Tuning School With His 600-Horsepower Rotary Corvette

The 1964 Corvette itself is a beautiful car, nobody can deny this, and this is also the reason so many collectors are willing to pay big bucks on an example that shines bright like a diamond. 16 photos



The



As you can easily tell with a few clicks in the photo gallery, the car appears to be very solid, and while some parts only require a little TLC, others might have to be replaced completely. This is the case with the driver-side metal, as the rust has clearly taken its toll in this region, making a full replacement the only way to go.



The frame overall still looks good with no rust whatsoever, though on the other hand, eBay seller



The engine this Corvette was born with is long gone right now, so if you just want to restore the car to factory specifications, your only option is to find a correct 365 HP unit that still works. A 4-speed transmission is still in the car, yet we have no clue if it’s original or not.



The good news is the Corvette is still complete, as the car comes with all trim, interior, and exterior parts, though everything requires more or less extensive fixes.



