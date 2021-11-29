C1 Corvette Virtually Adopts Pontiac Solstice Innards, Comes Out Questionable

An idea that’s been doing many rounds inside someone’s mind could turn out fully polished once it finally comes to fruition. Although beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, this might not be the case with this C1 Chevy Corvette “restomod.”
Abimelec Arellano’s recent Genesis G90 Coupe project looks decidedly sleek. But it seems that once he’s back playing with classic icons, things might take a turn for the... Well, not necessarily worse, but at least for the quirky. Like his long-lasting idea about rethinking the C1 Corvette on top of the Pontiac Solstice chassis.
Classic car restoration purists had better look away. Although, luckily, no Corvettes have been harmed in the making of this fully digital project. Well, this pixel master is well known for his propensity towards radical CGI transformations. Still, his latest might raise more than a few eyebrows given that we are dealing with the beloved original of “America’s sports car.”
“This idea has been on my head for some time, and I was finally able to put it together: a C1 Corvette-bodied Pontiac Solstice,” he casually explains what the fuss is all about. In his view, the original was a pretty car but had dismal technology, such as the initial Blue Flame inline-six engine that was good for a mere 150/155 ponies.
Knowing that several Corvette generations have been subjected to several retro-modern body kits, he offers the personal vision of a Corvette that was splashed on top of the 2006-2010 Pontiac Solstice chassis. According to his estimations, the Solstice and C1 have really similar wheelbases, and “the body of the Corvette just kind of falls into place over it.”
Naturally, after initially mentioning the meager performance of C1s, not any Pontiac will do. Instead, the CGI expert has decided to virtually use some much-needed Solstice GXP oomph to address the issue. As such, his C1 Corvette Solstice mashup would benefit from the GXP’s cool turbocharged 2.0-liter Ecotec straight-four engine that churned out 260 hp and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) to deliver quite the feisty surprise.
