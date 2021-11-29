White-Walled BMW “XZ4M” Coupe-SUV Is a Dream of Steelies and Feisty Overlanding

Sometimes, the only way to improve a stock recipe is to go beyond the call of duty. Which is something that may definitely upset the purists. But on occasion, the result is well worth the inherent outrage danger.
Those enamored of the incredible virtual realm created by automotive pixel masters know very well that many of them like to break conventions and also forge their path in the process. Some go for incredibly artsy virtual styles. Others favor the outrageous digital builds while a few maniacally turn everything into their form of choice.
Sugar Chow, the virtual artist behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media, has a long-running series called “Touring the world!” It serves as his digital ethos and naturally focuses on turning just about anything in a stylish/sporty (or both) station wagon or Shooting Brake. But one shouldn’t consider this artist obsessed with this form factor, as he occasionally dabbles in different – yet just as cool – waters.
Well, this time around, we can easily say that he reinvented the whole idea behind this subtly directed caption. As such, this time around, we are dealing with a crossover in the truest sense. It’s a current (G29) third-generation BMW Z4 made to feel closer to its Japanese platform sibling by returning to its E86 Coupe roots. But that’s not all.
Instead, the CGI expert pushed the envelope a lot further, as he opted for a yet-to-be-unveiled Z4 M transformation. And he didn’t stop there, either. Not at all since his “XZ4M” has now become an integral part of the company’s sport activity (SAV) family, with the digital content creator delivering something that “must be the best offroad Z4 in history?!”
Also, probably just to make sure purists will run amuck crying outrage, this coupe-SUV also comes with accessories that make it road-trip- (or should we say overlanding-) worthy in no time. Along with a few details that should never be adjoined, yet somehow work wonders here. That would be a set of chunky off-road tires with vintage white walls that got wrapped around truck-worthy steel wheels.
Boy, that’s a handful. So, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but at least it’s also not controversial because of a humongous kidney grille design... and nothing else.
