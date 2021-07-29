4 Safari-Style Porsche 911 E Looks Like It Can Conquer Dakar

3 1976 Porsche 911 Looks, Feels and Probably Drives Like a Safari Rally Car

1 Lamborghini Is Reimagined as Safari-Miura in New Rendering, Looks Mad-Max Ready

More on this:

Coolness Overload: Safari-Style BMW Z4 M Is Real and for Sale

Can’t wait for Porsche to allegedly bring out that mysterious 911 Safari ? We might have found the next best thing, only it wasn’t developed in Zuffenhausen, but in Munich and built in South Carolina, prior to all the mods, of course. 17 photos



Said to have been bought by the vendor last year, the



A custom adjustable Ground Control suspension has HP and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission. Keeping the underbody safe from rocks is a custom skid plate.



Wrapped in black leather, the cockpit features matching door panels and carpeting, in addition to the automatic climate control system, CD stereo, trip computer, cruise control, three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, 9,000 rpm tachometer, and 190 mph (305 kph) speedometer. The odo reads around 150,000 miles (241,400 km), with some 250 (400 km) added by the seller.



The total mileage of the car is unknown, however, and the Carfax report shows an accident in February 2009. The tuned Z4 M has a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name, and history in California, Mississippi, Texas, Georgia, and Washington State. A 2007 BMW Z4 in the hot M specification, this safari-style car is for sale on Bringatrailer , with 6 days left in the online auction and a $15,000 bid at the time of writing.Said to have been bought by the vendor last year, the Z4 M has been modified to the teeth, getting a custom rear hatch to house the two spare wheels. The front and rear bumpers were readjusted to make room for the 17-inch Black Rhino wheels, wrapped in 235/65 all-terrain tires, and a roof rack was added, with an LED light bar. Rally-style lights were strapped to the grille, above the famous kidneys, and the whole vehicle was painted in satin black.A custom adjustable Ground Control suspension has elevated the ground clearance , and the four-wheel disc brakes with cross-drilled rotors provide the stopping power. Setting it in motion is the S54 3.2-liter inline-six, with 330and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission. Keeping the underbody safe from rocks is a custom skid plate.Wrapped in black leather, the cockpit features matching door panels and carpeting, in addition to the automatic climate control system, CD stereo, trip computer, cruise control, three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, 9,000 rpm tachometer, and 190 mph (305 kph) speedometer. The odo reads around 150,000 miles (241,400 km), with some 250 (400 km) added by the seller.The total mileage of the car is unknown, however, and the Carfax report shows an accident in February 2009. The tuned Z4 M has a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name, and history in California, Mississippi, Texas, Georgia, and Washington State.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.