BMW Z4 M Shooting Brake Rendering Shows Alternative German Supra Styling

The Toyota Supra continued to be popular, despite what critics had to say about its German upbringing. But its sister car, the BMW Z4 roadster, isn't getting anywhere near as much attention.
For a little while, BMW complained about changes in consumer demand before a report indicated the reaper was coming for the Z4's head. More than two years ago, Automobile Mag said that the roadster would be allowed to die at the end of its life, together with the 7 Series, 2 Series convertible, and 8 Series.
We don't actually know if this is true, especially when the 7 Series and 2 Series are renewed as we speak. But we still think the Z4 should have gone home with "Must try harder" written on its report card.
It's a good example of German automakers being too stuck in their own ways. Between unions, car collectors, and heritage models, BMW may have become too stuck in their ways. The Z4 failed at being the one thing it was supposed to be: an enthusiast's sports car.
We get what the Germans buyers want: a comfortable, fast, stable roadster for the Autobahn. But that's not going to be exciting anywhere else. Who is going to want a heavier, slightly less agile version of the world-famous Supra?
And if you think about it, the Z4 isn't particularly exciting to look at. Unlike the Supra 2.0, the low-end Z4s with four-cylinder engines are easy to identify. And compared to the new M4 with its giant kidney grilles, the BMW roadster doesn't have a clear identity.
What the Bavarians should have done is create a hardtop model, banking on the famous Z3 Coupe. The so-called "Clown Shoe" design wasn't objectively beautiful, but it was one of the most interesting things to come out of the late 1990s. The teens who grew up in that era probably have money to spend on a nostalgic sports car right now.
As we've said, the Z3 Coupe was objectively ugly, but rendering artist Sugar Chow distilled its essence into what we think is a sweet interpretation of the modern Z4. The low-slung shooting brake has prominent shoulder lines highlighting its RWD platform, just like an Aston Martin or a Ferrari berlinetta.
We like how the artist made a crease go all the way from the front tire to the taillights—that adds tension to the design. Meanwhile, the all-glass roof eliminates one of the Mk5 Supra's issues, the feeling of being in a bunker.
