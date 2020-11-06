2021 BMW M4 "Safari Camper" Turns Sports Car into Adventure Home

View this post on Instagram

Sporting a bed, kitchenette and a pair of solar panels, this M4 is ready for anything! Truthfully, it’d probably get better gas mileage than most camper vans ## . Figured with all the widebody variations of this car already out, something different would be nice

