2021 BMW M4 "Safari Camper" Turns Sports Car into Adventure Home

Like it or not, the BMW M4 is going to be one of the hottest cars of 2021. And while many rendering artists have been staring at that tall grille, wondering part to chop, Brad Builds started at the other end, creating the adventure vehicle nobody asked for.
We've seen a lot of unusual cars turned into campers (real ones), but it's pretty rare that somebody starts with a track toy. They say art should never be practical and that it needs to offend some people. That's the perfect way to describe this 500 horsepower single-bed camper. " Truthfully, it’d probably get better gas mileage than most camper vans," the creator of the project argues.
Brad Builds fitted it with a number of features needed for survival in the great outdoors, including a pair of solar panels and a kitchenette. You probably can't have girlfriends or kids in this thing. But there's room for a dog, plus you're driving a BMW, so happiness is around every corner.
Jokes aside, the suspension lift makes a little more sense than the camper stuff. Porsche was recently spied testing a lifted 911 and the "Safari" theme for this car is one that pops up every few years. Other European brands are also aware of this. Abarth, for example, began racing a rally car based on the 124 Spider a few years back. Meanwhile, Audi created a lifted TT Safari and Renault's Alpine A110 has the SportsX winter adventure vehicle with a built-in ski rack.
The off-road tires are a tight fit inside the sporty fenders of the M4. Such a configuration is technically illegal in many parts of the world. That's why the G-Class has those iconic flares, which we'd like to see on a BMW as well.
Brad Builds fitted it with a number of features needed for survival in the great outdoors, including a pair of solar panels and a kitchenette. You probably can't have girlfriends or kids in this thing. But there's room for a dog, plus you're driving a BMW, so happiness is around every corner.
Jokes aside, the suspension lift makes a little more sense than the camper stuff. Porsche was recently spied testing a lifted 911 and the "Safari" theme for this car is one that pops up every few years. Other European brands are also aware of this. Abarth, for example, began racing a rally car based on the 124 Spider a few years back. Meanwhile, Audi created a lifted TT Safari and Renault's Alpine A110 has the SportsX winter adventure vehicle with a built-in ski rack.
The off-road tires are a tight fit inside the sporty fenders of the M4. Such a configuration is technically illegal in many parts of the world. That's why the G-Class has those iconic flares, which we'd like to see on a BMW as well.