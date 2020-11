2021 BMW M4 "Safari Camper" Turns Sports Car into Adventure Home

We've seen a lot of unusual cars turned into campers (real ones), but it's pretty rare that somebody starts with a track toy. They say art should never be practical and that it needs to offend some people. That's the perfect way to describe this 500 horsepower single-bed camper. " Truthfully, it’d probably get better gas mileage than most camper vans," the creator of the project argues.Brad Builds fitted it with a number of features needed for survival in the great outdoors, including a pair of solar panels and a kitchenette. You probably can't have girlfriends or kids in this thing. But there's room for a dog, plus you're driving a BMW, so happiness is around every corner.Jokes aside, the suspension lift makes a little more sense than the camper stuff. Porsche was recently spied testing a lifted 911 and the "Safari" theme for this car is one that pops up every few years. Other European brands are also aware of this. Abarth, for example, began racing a rally car based on the 124 Spider a few years back. Meanwhile, Audi created a lifted TT Safari and Renault's Alpine A110 has the SportsX winter adventure vehicle with a built-in ski rack.The off-road tires are a tight fit inside the sporty fenders of the M4. Such a configuration is technically illegal in many parts of the world. That's why the G-Class has those iconic flares, which we'd like to see on a BMW as well.