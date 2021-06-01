1976 Porsche 911 Looks, Feels and Probably Drives Like a Safari Rally Car

Dating as far back as 1953, the East African Safari Rally taking place in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanganyika has often been considered one of the most challenging competitions of its kind. Yet that didn’t stop the cars of a company not usually associated with such endeavors from getting its name forever tied with this particular race.
In recent years, a number of Porsche 911s have climbed to the top of the podium in the competition reserved for classic cars, and the one we have here was designed to be a nod to them. More specifically, it comes with both the looks and some of the mechanics of a rally Porsche.
First up, its appearance. The 1976 911 comes in Talbot Yellow, a color it was gifted with some 15 years ago. It supports a livery meant to be reminiscent of that of the Brumos Porsche that landed a win at the 1973 12 Hours of Sebring.
The East African Safari connection comes in the form of the modified Elephant Racing suspension components and some other nip’n’tucks that clearly make this 911 stand out in the crowd.
First up, we have the 16-inch white Fuchs wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires. There are five of them, four supporting the car and a fifth on the roof, waiting to be used in case of need.
The hood of the car is where additional lights have been installed, and the black interior comes with racing bucket seats, a half roll cage, and an in-car intercom with headsets.
Power for the Porsche no longer comes from its original engine but from a replacement 3.2-liter flat-six sourced from a European-market 911. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and shows some 115,000 miles (185,000 km) of use.
The rally-bred 911, officially titled Safari-Style Euro 1976 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2L 5-Speed, is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer. With three days left until the auction closes, the highest offer sits at $63,500.
