Le Mans Porsche 911 RSR Cars Get Draped in Gold to Honor 2018 Victory

Less than a month is left until the 24 Hours of Le Mans race kicks off in France, and carmakers that plan to have a word to say this year have begun presenting their liveries and cars for 2019. On Tuesday, May 28, Ford showed its GTs dressed for the occasion, and now Porsche is doing the same with its race cars.
The two Porsche 911 RSR cars that will be on the starting grid of the LMGTE Pro-Class next month, the #91 and #92, will be replacing their all red surfaces with hints of gold hues as a means for the carmaker to celebrate the Porsche GT Team’s ”early manufacturers’ world championship title.”

The colors of the other two were chosen to mimic the ones deployed on the cars of the Brumos Racing team, a group of racers that have wreaked havoc during the 24 Hours of Daytona races back in the 1970s.

“The gold paintwork on the two 911 RSR racers from the WEC symbolises the early win of the world title for manufacturers, which is something we’re very proud of,” said in a statement Porsche vice president of motorsport Fritz Enzinger.

“The Brumos design is one of the most famous and popular vehicle liveries in motor racing. This year this finish celebrates its Le Mans debut. In 2018, our cars sported a special design and yielded us a brilliant double victory at Le Mans. We hope to achieve a similar result this year,” he added.

For the 2019 race, Porsche will field a total of four factory-backed cars. The #91 will be driven by Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz and Frédéric Makowiecki, while the #92 by last year’s winners Michael Christensen, Kévin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor.

The other two cars are the #93 and #94, and they will be piloted by Earl Bamber, Nick Tandy and Patrick Pilet, and Sven Müller, Mathieu Jaminet and Dennis Olsen, respectively.
