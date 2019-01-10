SpaceX Crew Dragon Is Vertical on the Launch Pad at Cape Canaveral

Brabham to Enter 2021 Le Mans Race with Factory Team

6 photos It’s been years since the name Brabham disappeared from the public scene of motoring. In 2018 however the name returned to customer racing, with the launch of the track only BT62. In 2021, factory racing will be back on the table for the car builder.



This week, soon after it announced a



In 2021, a Brabham factory team will be fielding an offshoot of the BT62 in the GTE class, and will also target lower level series and customer racing.



Brabham says the development program for Le Mans the car is already underway, led by the company’s head, David Brabham. His program will even include future owners of the BT62 as part of the test team for Le Mans.



All the struggles and successes of the development team during the research program for Le Mans will be broadcasted from time to time on social media channel using the #brabhamroadtolemans hashtag.



"Brabham Automotive only launched its first car, the



“That work starts now with a long-term racing commitment. We look forward to developing the BT62 and future products while building a world-class competitive race team around the leading engineering and manufacturing talent we have in the business.”



The car on which the Le Mans car will be based, the BT62, uses a 5.4-liter V8 engine that develops 700 bhp and 667 Nm (492 pound-feet) of torque.



