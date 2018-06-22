Brabham BT62 Sounds Incredible in The Bend Motorsport Park Testing

The BT62 is to be a limited production run, with only 70 examples ever to be built. Half of them would be wearing different livery in honor of each of the 35 Formula 1 Grand Prix wins the builder has to its name over the ages.

9 photos



The first BT62 ever produced, the BT62/01, honors Gurney’s BT7 and was shown at the official unveiling in Australia.



Each of the cars would cost at least £1 million. One of the most anticipated models of the year, the



The latest news coming from Brabham takes the form of a video showing the BT62 as it undergoes testing at The Bend Motorsport Park in Australia. The tests were conducted in May, with the car being driven by David Brabham and several other professional drivers.



The images in the video below present a car that looks and sounds incredible in its racetrack element. And this is only a taste, as another test, on the Algarve International Circuit at Portimao, Portugal, is to take place later this month.



“The BT62 is incredibly responsive and rewarding to drive, and as a result, it’s very easy to feel at one with the car,” said David Brabham in a statement.



“The steering is very direct and does exactly what you want it to do. There’s a very wide window of grip and the confidence that the car gives you as a driver, even in the wet, is outstanding.”



The BT62 uses a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 with 710 horsepower, placed on a body that weighs only 972 kg (2,143 lbs) and with still unknown performance figures.



