Watch Brabham BT62 Roar on the Phillip Island GP Track in New Video

28 May 2018, 9:23 UTC ·
by
It’s been a little over a month since a revived Brabham blew the lid off the company’s first car in over half a century, the BT62.
Not much was heard of it since, until Brabham released this weekend a new video showing how track testing of the model went.

The video in itself is a bit old, as it has been shot when the car was undergoing pre-launch testing on Australia’s Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit, hence the camouflage the car still wears.

For what it’s worth, the two years spent developing the BT62 seem to have paid off. The near-insanity specs announced by Brabham are seen being put through their paces in this video, and the results don’t disappoint.

A naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 sits under the hood of the car. It pumps out a total of 710 horsepower and 667 Nm (492 pound-feet) of torque. Power is sent to the road via Michelin competition slick tires, while stopping power comes from Formula 1-inspired carbon brakes, with six pistons front and rear.

The high-speed cornering the car is seen achieving is possible thanks to the 1,200 kg of downforce generated by the design of the body.

“The BT62 has been engineered to give drivers the inspiration and confidence to push themselves to find a new limit and provide maximum reward for effort; something we’ll help them achieve through a personalised driver development programme to ensure they get the very best from themselves and their car,” said in a statement David Brabham, the company’s CEO.

We heard little word yet whether the BT62 is a hit or not among racing enthusiasts. The car builder only states that interest has been very high and first deposits already taken.

When the car was announced, Brabham said it will only assemble seventy examples of the BT62. Each would be priced at well over $1.7 million.

