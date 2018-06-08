autoevolution
 

Brabham BT62 Gets Celebration Series Livery in Honor of F1 Wins

8 Jun 2018, 14:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
On June 26, 1964, Dan Gurney managed to land four-year-old Brabham Racing Organisation its first ever win in a Formula 1 Grand Prix, driving the company’s BT7.
9 photos
2018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT62
54 years later Brabham is fighting to get back at the top of race car builders with the recently unveiled BT62. The ultra-expensive, extremely-limited supercar is now awaiting its customers.

As if needing to make the BT62 even more appealing, Brabham announced on Friday that half of the 70 cars to be ever built would be made unique with the use of the special livery of the so-called Celebration Series. In all, 35 cars would be painted differently in honor of each of the 35 Formula 1 wins for the builder.

The first car to be produced, the BT62/01, honors Gurney’s BT7 and was shown at an official unveiling in Australia.

It wears race number 11, taken from the winning F1 racer and comes in hues reminiscent of the Formula 1 car. On the wing end plate, a graphic outlines the shape of the F1 racer, along with the corresponding race date, circuit, and flag of the host country.

For the remaining 35 cars, Brabham would be offering the Signature Series, meaning paying customers would be able to have Brabham paint the cars in whatever color they want, to echo “their own personal hallmark.”

The BT62 is priced at £1 million plus local taxes, and before options. That’s well over $1.7 million. It comes with a 5.4-liter V8 that cranks out 710 horsepower for a body that weighs only 972 kg (2,143 lbs).

It’s not yet clear what impact the revealing of the new car has had on racing fans. The car looks like a winner, it has the specs required to be a hit, but there’s still no word on how sales are going.

In several occasion, Brabham said that the BT62 has already landed the first deposits, without saying how many.
brabham bt62 Brabham bt62/01 Dan Gurney
Booth Girls Have Cooties How the European eCall Emergency System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Latest car models:
CHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVPEUGEOT 508 SWPEUGEOT 508 SW MediumAUDI Q8AUDI Q8 Large SUVBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVCITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVAll car models  
 
 