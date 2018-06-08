NASA Reactivates New Horizons Probe for Ultima Thule Encounter

5 Brabham to Make a Show of BT62 Launch

4 Brabham Blows the Lid on $1.7 Million Race Car with 710 HP

3 Brabham Reveals BT62 Emblem One Week Ahead of Car Unveiling

2 2018 Brabham BT62 Track-only Supercar Goes Official

1 Watch Brabham BT62 Roar on the Phillip Island GP Track in New Video

More on this:

Brabham BT62 Gets Celebration Series Livery in Honor of F1 Wins

On June 26, 1964, Dan Gurney managed to land four-year-old Brabham Racing Organisation its first ever win in a Formula 1 Grand Prix, driving the company’s BT7. 9 photos



As if needing to make the BT62 even more appealing, Brabham announced on Friday that half of the 70 cars to be ever built would be made unique with the use of the special livery of the so-called Celebration Series. In all, 35 cars would be painted differently in honor of each of the 35 Formula 1 wins for the builder.



The first car to be produced, the BT62/01, honors Gurney’s BT7 and was shown at an official unveiling in Australia.



It wears race number 11, taken from the winning F1 racer and comes in hues reminiscent of the Formula 1 car. On the wing end plate, a graphic outlines the shape of the F1 racer, along with the corresponding race date, circuit, and flag of the host country.



For the remaining 35 cars, Brabham would be offering the Signature Series, meaning paying customers would be able to have Brabham paint the cars in whatever color they want, to echo “their own personal hallmark.”



The BT62 is priced at £1 million plus local taxes, and before options. That’s well over $1.7 million. It comes with a 5.4-liter V8 that cranks out 710 horsepower for a body that weighs only 972 kg (2,143 lbs).



It’s not yet clear what impact the revealing of the new car has had on racing fans. The car looks like a winner, it has the specs required to be a hit, but there’s still no word on how sales are going.



In several occasion, Brabham said that the BT62 has already landed the first deposits, without saying how many. 54 years later Brabham is fighting to get back at the top of race car builders with the recently unveiled BT62 . The ultra-expensive, extremely-limited supercar is now awaiting its customers.As if needing to make the BT62 even more appealing, Brabham announced on Friday that half of the 70 cars to be ever built would be made unique with the use of the special livery of the so-called Celebration Series. In all, 35 cars would be painted differently in honor of each of the 35 Formula 1 wins for the builder.The first car to be produced, the BT62/01, honors Gurney’s BT7 and was shown at an official unveiling in Australia.It wears race number 11, taken from the winning F1 racer and comes in hues reminiscent of the Formula 1 car. On the wing end plate, a graphic outlines the shape of the F1 racer, along with the corresponding race date, circuit, and flag of the host country.For the remaining 35 cars, Brabham would be offering the Signature Series, meaning paying customers would be able to have Brabham paint the cars in whatever color they want, to echo “their own personal hallmark.”The BT62 is priced at £1 million plus local taxes, and before options. That’s well over $1.7 million. It comes with a 5.4-liter V8 that cranks out 710 horsepower for a body that weighs only 972 kg (2,143 lbs).It’s not yet clear what impact the revealing of the new car has had on racing fans. The car looks like a winner, it has the specs required to be a hit, but there’s still no word on how sales are going.In several occasion, Brabham said that the BT62 has already landed the first deposits, without saying how many.