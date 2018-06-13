Brabham BT62 to Show Up at Le Mans, Won’t Compete

Truth be told, when we first learned of Brabham making an appearance at this weekend’s Le Mans 24 hours race, we felt our blood pressure rising. Unfortunately, it dropped back down again as soon as we learned that the car would be there, but only for show and tell purposes.

Aimed at being a track only supercar, the BT62 is one expensive monster of a machine. It is priced at £1 million, not including local taxes, and before purchasing other available options.



The car’s appearance and interior are to be modified as to meet the desires of its customers. What would not change is what is hidden under the hood.



The BT62 sports a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 with 710 horsepower on its side. Placed on a body that weighs only 972 kg (2,143 lbs), that translates into what may be astounding performance figures. We can only guess, as the manufacturer did not release those figures yet.



Brabham does not plan to make the BT62 into a long-lived production version. Only 70 examples would ever be built. Half of them would be wearing different livery in honor of each of the



The other half would benefit from the Signature Series, which would allow paying customers to paint the cars in whatever color they want, to echo “their own personal hallmark.”



The BT62, unveiled in May, would be a star of the Michelin hospitality stand on site in France. The car is already at the location, and it will remain there until the show's end on Sunday. The appearance at Le Mans marks the official European debut of the BT62, following its appearance in Australia.