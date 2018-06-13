autoevolution
 

Brabham BT62 to Show Up at Le Mans, Won’t Compete

13 Jun 2018, 12:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Truth be told, when we first learned of Brabham making an appearance at this weekend’s Le Mans 24 hours race, we felt our blood pressure rising. Unfortunately, it dropped back down again as soon as we learned that the car would be there, but only for show and tell purposes.
9 photos
2018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT622018 Brabham BT62
The BT62, unveiled in May, would be a star of the Michelin hospitality stand on site in France. The car is already at the location, and it will remain there until the show’s end on Sunday. The appearance at Le Mans marks the official European debut of the BT62, following its appearance in Australia.

Aimed at being a track only supercar, the BT62 is one expensive monster of a machine. It is priced at £1 million, not including local taxes, and before purchasing other available options.

The car’s appearance and interior are to be modified as to meet the desires of its customers. What would not change is what is hidden under the hood.

The BT62 sports a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 with 710 horsepower on its side. Placed on a body that weighs only 972 kg (2,143 lbs), that translates into what may be astounding performance figures. We can only guess, as the manufacturer did not release those figures yet.

Brabham does not plan to make the BT62 into a long-lived production version. Only 70 examples would ever be built. Half of them would be wearing different livery in honor of each of the 35 Formula 1 Grand Prix wins the builder has to its name over the ages.

The other half would benefit from the Signature Series, which would allow paying customers to paint the cars in whatever color they want, to echo “their own personal hallmark.”

The first BT62 ever produced, the BT62/01, honors Gurney’s BT7 and was shown at the official unveiling in Australia.
brabham bt62 Le Mans 24 Hours Brabham Michelin
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 