Toyota Recalls 1.3 Million Cars in the U.S. Over Exploding Airbag Issue

For years now, the automotive industry has been struggling with what has become the largest safety issue in the history of motoring: a defective airbag system manufactured by Japanese company Takata. To date, more than 42 million vehicles have been affected in the U.S. alone, and the problem still is not solved.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Toyota said the affected vehicles are as follows: 2010-2016



All of the above mentioned car models are using Takata airbag systems which contain ammonium nitrate propellant. This substance can get degraded over time after prolonged exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high-temperature cycling.



If degradation occurs, the propellant could effectively make the airbag explode, sending sharp metal fragments could through the cabin, directly at the driver and passengers, thus “increasing the risk of serious injury or death.”



Toyota will begin notifying owners of the recall later this month. Once the cars get into the workshops, depending on the findings, either the front passenger airbag inflator or airbag assembly as a whole will be replaced. All the repairs will be made at no cost for the owners.



Takata, one of the world's biggest manufacturer of airbag systems, first identified and reported the problem in 2013, saying the issue affected six car makes. It soon became clear however that Takata had no idea how many other vehicles and brands were affected.



