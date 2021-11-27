autoevolution
BMW 3 Series Compact With Ford Escort Cosworth DNA Is an Unexpected Euro CGI

27 Nov 2021, 07:34 UTC ·
Probably because few BMW aficionados fancied the three-door hatchback derivation of the storied 3 Series, its Compact version lived and died over just a couple of generations. Compare that with the current seven-strong legacy of the traditional series.
E36 BMW 3 Series Compact Ford Escort Cosworth mashup rendering by ar.visual_ 14 photos
Well, we all know that BMW has no problem stirring up the pot with controversy here and there from time to time. So, although many will agree that its predecessors provided ample visual content ideas, the Bavarian automaker also created a 3 Series Compact out of the E36 and E46 iterations with a mind of its own.

Many will also agree that its first iteration lacked personality depth and the second was styled too quirky for its good. So, it ended up being produced for only a little over a decade (1993-2004) and few outside BMW’s aficionado circles will remember the 3 Series Compact dearly. Well, there’s a virtual solution for that.

Although, according to Andreas Richter, the pixel master behind the ar.visual_ account on social media, there might be a Ford twist to it. Now, don’t go being outraged at us. Remember that no E36 BMW 3 Series Compacts were harmed in the mashup process. Which is entirely cheerful, as well.

But the vibrant background isn’t responsible for us dropping our proverbial (and just as virtual) jaws on the digital floor. Instead, it’s the cool CGI association between the E36 Compact and a European legend of Blue Oval nature. Just a quick look at this and no one will be able to forget the idealized E36 sporting the cool DNA of Ford’s Escort Cosworth.

Frankly, it doesn’t look bad at all, and the artist’s fans seem to agree. Besides, there’s a world of naughty details, from the full roll cage seen inside to the way he treated the dual exhaust outlets! But, on the subject of wishful thinking, I would have loved to see a shot of the engine bay, perhaps sporting a highly-tunable Cosworth YBT/YBP 2.0-liter turbo swap?





