Tesla Model “3.5” Touring Gives Us Elegantly Integrated CGI Food for Thought

Some automotive pixel masters are hooked solely on certain aspects of their imaginative realm. While this CGI expert might easily fit the description as well, he adds enough twists and turns to make everything feel refreshingly stylish.
Certain digital content creators have a very personal style. Others love to play with classic or new models. Meanwhile, Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media has embarked on an appropriately-named “Touring the world!” journey.
That’s another way of saying that he loves to make everything a station wagon or Shooting Brake. But he’s certainly not obsessed with practical three or five-door family haulers. He isn’t oblivious to the automotive industry’s knack for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks either. Nor does he abolish any sign of sportiness from his virtual life.
And he’s always treating everything seriously as if his alternate reality depictions are getting ready for a real-world build. Somewhere in another dimension, perhaps. Anyway, his latest project sees the CGI expert back on his quest to morph just about anything into a cool and stylish station wagon. And this time around, he again spices things up not with a sporty comparison but with an EV twist.
So, here lies in front of us (well, in the gallery) his alternate Tesla “Model 3.5 Touring,” a stylish wagon that brings some practical family-hauler food for thought. It’s just wishful thinking, as always, and doesn’t have much logic in the current Tesla course of action. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t eerily legit looking, as always.
His followers certainly approve of the idea, but we all know that Tesla already has a lot on its mind – and a Model 3 station wagon isn’t on any of its agendas. Instead, the American EV manufacturer mostly needs to think about ways of bringing to life the Cybertruck, better FSD software, increased quality for its model “S 3 X Y” range... and so on!
