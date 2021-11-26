Remembering Richard Burns: Today Marks the 20th Anniversary of His WRC Title

Resurgent VW Scirocco GTS Becomes Timeless Member of Zero Emission ID. Family

Also known as sirocco, ghibli, jugo, or siroc – scirocco is a Mediterranean wind. It originates from the vastly deserted sandy plains of Sahara. While it carries a beautiful name, don’t treat it lightly. 6 photos



Created as a three-door, all-front, sporty compact hot hatchback, VW’s Scirocco appeared way back in 1974. Styled by Giorgetto Giugiaro (did anyone think VW was capable of



And it lived a fruitful life throughout two generations, until 1992. Then, after a long hiatus, Volkswagen gave it another – modern – lease of life starting in 2008. But only until 2017, unfortunately, when production ended without a direct successor.



Well, that’s in the real world. Meanwhile, the virtual realm has a different take on the story. One that, courtesy of Lars O. Saeltzer, the virtual artist behind the Larson Design moniker on social media, continues to strike hard and cool at the heartstrings of VW enthusiasts.



Naturally, this reinvented Volkswagen ID.Scirocco GTS becomes a zero-emission member of the company’s MEB-based ID. Family. That’s not bad at all, considering the current roster (ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and Chinese ID.6) is completely biased towards traditional segments. Sure, we get why the real ID. series has a major focus on everything looking like a crossover SUV .



But none of them may ultimately go down in history because of stirring up any passions. Not like a reborn sporty derivative would, at least. And





