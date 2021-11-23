Porsche Panamera “Truck” With Old-School Steelies Drops a Virtual Sight to Behold

Porsche likes to play the “don’t call it” something game with its Panamera series. It has a five-door liftback that shouldn’t be considered a sedan, as well as a Shooting Brake that’s not to be mistaken for a station wagon.
And they seem to be getting better at it, considering the original Panamera (2010-2016) was only allowed to play into the real world as a liftback hero of the executive segment. Then, once the second iteration was thrown against the likes of Audi’s A7, BMW’s 8 Series Gran Coupe, Mercedes’ CLS, or even Tesla’s Model S, they also doubled on the five-door power.
Now, Sugar Chow – the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media – has remembered he previously envisioned a third (unofficial) player for Porsche’s “don’t call it” game and somehow forgot to share it with his digital realm followers. An error that recently got mended, though.
And now we also have a “don’t call it” SUV Porsche Panamera. Instead, it can be dubbed as a truck, complete with a beefy chassis instead of its luxury unibody architecture. The old-school elements abound on this Panamera “Truck” stemming from a time before the CGI expert was “Touring the world!” to make everything a cool/practical/sporty wagon.
Given the lifted stance, it wasn’t that hard to notice them, even though Sugar Chow this time around refrained from giving us his usual flurry of different POVs. Note the snorkel, the squared front bumper lights, or the third external mirror hooked to the plastic cladding of the front wheel fender. But, of course, the highlight of this transformation (along with the beefy chassis) must be the use of traditional-looking steelies...
Well, this is certainly mere wishful thinking. But who knows... perhaps if Porsche’s Panamera survives in the tumultuous automotive industry and lives on for another generation, they might still imagine it as something willing to fight the G-Wagen!
