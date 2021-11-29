Slammed Jeep Gladiator Has Bronze and Forged Carbon CGI Treats for Exotic Look

Revived as a mid-size pickup truck, Jeep’s Gladiator has received a lot of custom love from both within the real and virtual realms. And it seems that nothing is too much when questing for the fabled, unique look.
Reinvented just a few short years ago (official presentation at 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show), Jeep’s new Gladiator quickly became a darling not just among the stock crowd, but also with customization fans. As such, we have seen real-world Gladiators sport just about anything, from complete off-road/overlanding builds to crazy Hellcat swaps and/or 6x6 conversions.
Just to try and show that artists in the virtual realm can easily beat real-world insanity, there’s also an abundance of digital creations based on the Wrangler JL sibling. From Single Cab apparitions to exotics that would make off-road pickup truck purists run amuck screaming, it seems. The latter arrives courtesy of Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media.
Deeply implicated with the aftermarket world from his on-duty position as Head Designer at West Coast Customs, he was naturally involved with all things 2021 SEMA Show. And it seems the event lingered in his off-duty memory as well, courtesy of a very cool Gladiator “with dually setup.” It was probably enough to make him desire a personal interpretation of the Jeep pickup truck theme.
One that would involve a slammed Gladiator that squats so low to the ground that everyone can imagine a front suspension lift system would also be needed if ever real. Right now, there’s no indication this is anything more than wishful thinking, though. So, the imagination ran rampant, complete with a front lip kit that would make any huge lip diva thoroughly envious.
But that’s not all since the more exotic details also include a splash of forged carbon fiber goodies on the slotted radiator grille and wide fender flares. Last, but not least, this beastly Gladiator rides stanced on a set of bronze forged bespoke wheels from VIP Modular. Surely, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But do remember, no actual Jeep Gladiators were harmed during this digital transformation project.
