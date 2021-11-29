CGI-Slammed, Widebody Ford Pinto Wants to Be the Little Winged Classic That Could

Some Ford models are usually remembered because of their problems. Such as the little Pinto and its rumored – yet not entirely proven – propensity for becoming a “firetrap” in the event of a rear-end collision. Well, here’s one example that should elevate it above the negative reputation.
In turn, this Ford Pinto might become a “bad boy” for entirely different reasons, if only someone would dare to venture on the path showcased by digital content creator Rostislav Prokop. Better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, this CGI expert with a knack for American performance resides on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, in the Czech Republic.
As such, one could easily dare to ask if he is even aware of this little Ford’s infamous reputation. If so, his visual transformation would have many hidden meanings. Layers upon layers. For starters, perhaps the “winged” Pinto title doesn’t have to do with the rear-window louvers. Though we hope it does because we’re never up for morbid jokes.
Anyway, at least the entire design proposal has to do with a perceived desire to elevate the subcompact model (1971-1980 model years) from its mundane place of being the very first vehicle from its class produced by Ford in North America. As such, the dark green colorway is only fitting for the slammed/bagged appearance and the beefy custom additions.
Those include a complete widebody aero kit with a massive front assembly hooked to the Pinto’s front bumper or gilded side sills. There’s also a cool diffuser assembly to compliment the rear lovers and the trunk’s little spoiler. All in all, it’s not a bad appearance as the changes do make this Pinto look a bit like a grown-up that went for years to the gym instead of a scrawny little kid.
We also really hope that everything isn’t just for the show. And that center-mounted dual exhaust has straight pipes directly to something feisty located under the massively-bulged hood. Perhaps a GT350-swapped 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 engine might do the trick if there’s enough digital space?
