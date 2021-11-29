Unofficial All-New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Might Hint at Next Lexus GX As Well

Toyota certainly knows how to keep its off-road fans on their toes. After all, they have lots of cool things to look forward to. Such as owning a Land Cruiser J300. Or perhaps a 2022 Lexus LX SUV/2022 Tundra pickup truck, if they live in the U.S.
We are starting to sense a layered approach both across the real and virtual worlds as far as Toyota’s latest entries into the iconic 4x4 realm are concerned. They presented the all-new Land Cruiser 300 series first. That was a slap in the face of U.S. fans since the latter now have to consider it as a forbidden fruit.
No worries, because the Japanese automaker then outed a cool Tundra pickup truck and the stylish/quirky (depending on the chosen version) 2022 LX to make up for that. Now, as far as digital artists are concerned, it’s probably the right moment for the carmaker to focus on yet another Land Cruiser installment.
This time around, according to virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, Toyota should deal with a successor for the smaller Land Cruiser Prado. The Russian digital content creator is also known as kelsonik on social media is imagining the next logical installment in the company’s Land Cruiser saga for global markets. And, knowing that in North America that one doesn't exist, we should all remember it’s called Lexus GX there.
Since these two mostly share everything, save for a few cosmetical differentiating factors, we can easily treat this next-generation Land Cruiser Prado design also as an unofficial preview for its Lexus sibling. For now, though, only the Toyota-badged version is here to mesmerize with modern design cues that are obviously inspired from the LC300.
As such, we can only dare to imagine Lexus’ upcoming GX would do the same and snatch a few styling traits from the flagship 2022 LX. Everything is just wishful thinking at this point, and although we can be pretty sure that Toyota will also give us a Land Cruiser Prado successor, it’s anyone’s guess if this pixel master was spot on... or way off the mark.
