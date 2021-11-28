Tuned Lamborghini Urus Is Yellower Than a NYC Cab, Much Uglier Too

5 “Hungry” Mid-Engine Chevy Camaro Looks Like It Swallowed a Corvette Z06 Whole

4 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Goes Drag Racing, Makes the Ferrari F40 Look Dead Slow

More on this:

Ferrari F40 Gets Digitally Remastered to Instantly Become a Possible Neo-Classic

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of Ferrari F40. Gallery includes official images of Ferrari F40.