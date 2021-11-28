Ferrari F40 Gets Digitally Remastered to Instantly Become a Possible Neo-Classic

How do you turn a Ferrari F40 restomod into something that looks fun and ready for the upcoming VTOL epoch? Simple, allow a virtual artist to have some plain old sketch(y) fun with it.
Styled by the legendary house of Pininfarina and with engineering done by Nicola Materazzi (also of Ferrari 288 GTO and Bugatti EB110 fame – aka “Mr. F40”), this Italian mid-engine RWD sports car has a special place in automotive history. And in the hearts and minds of aficionados, of course.
In the real world, it was produced between 1987 and 1992, celebrated Prancing Horse’s 40th birthday, and had a mind-boggling (at the time) price tag. Exactly 1,315 cars were built in Maranello, Italy, and all of them were designed according to the crazy 1980s styling desiderates.
A two-door “Berlinetta,” Ferrari’s F40 had a longitudinally-mounted rear mid-engine 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that was capable of breathing fire and brimstone with help from its 471 ponies (477 hp for U.S.-spec models). Naturally, performance was mind-numbing, for the times: around four seconds to 60 mph (96 kph) and about 199 mph (320 kph).
Of course, this means that even non-aficionados might consider this beast an iconic Ferrari. One of them might be Marcell Sebestyen, the virtual artist better known as marcell_sebestyen on social media. He is the Senior Exterior Designer at Kia Europe but certainly likes to keep his off-duty play far and away from his professional life.
As such, he’s been lately messing with a 1969 Dodge Charger that usually gets involved in all sorts of outrageous situations. This time around, though, our pixel master moves further through time to the late 1980s/early 1990s to pick up the stunning Ferrari F40 for (yet another) sketch(y) ride.
Drawn here as a futuristic restomod, the Italian sports car has all the attributes of something that looks ready not for the 21st century but the upcoming age of flying cars (electric VTOLs, most likely). Well, that certainly doesn’t bother us one bit.
In the real world, it was produced between 1987 and 1992, celebrated Prancing Horse’s 40th birthday, and had a mind-boggling (at the time) price tag. Exactly 1,315 cars were built in Maranello, Italy, and all of them were designed according to the crazy 1980s styling desiderates.
A two-door “Berlinetta,” Ferrari’s F40 had a longitudinally-mounted rear mid-engine 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that was capable of breathing fire and brimstone with help from its 471 ponies (477 hp for U.S.-spec models). Naturally, performance was mind-numbing, for the times: around four seconds to 60 mph (96 kph) and about 199 mph (320 kph).
Of course, this means that even non-aficionados might consider this beast an iconic Ferrari. One of them might be Marcell Sebestyen, the virtual artist better known as marcell_sebestyen on social media. He is the Senior Exterior Designer at Kia Europe but certainly likes to keep his off-duty play far and away from his professional life.
As such, he’s been lately messing with a 1969 Dodge Charger that usually gets involved in all sorts of outrageous situations. This time around, though, our pixel master moves further through time to the late 1980s/early 1990s to pick up the stunning Ferrari F40 for (yet another) sketch(y) ride.
Drawn here as a futuristic restomod, the Italian sports car has all the attributes of something that looks ready not for the 21st century but the upcoming age of flying cars (electric VTOLs, most likely). Well, that certainly doesn’t bother us one bit.