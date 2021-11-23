Revived Mid-Engine Cadillac XLR Based on C8 'Vette Convertible Feels so Eerily Legit

In this automotive day and age, just about anything revolves around crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. With a few remarkably successful exceptions, though. Such as the mid-engine C8 generation of “America’s sports car.”
With full electrification looming on the horizon and shrinking sales for passenger cars, it is kind of astonishing to see General Motors’ daringness. They took seven generations of the storied front-engine Chevrolet Corvette and scratched everything back to zero on the design board. Well, it’s an idealized depiction, of course.
But the result is astonishing, nonetheless. Chevy dared to reinvent its legendary sports car into a mid-engine hero that would put to shame most (if not all) direct competitors. With great looks, sustained NA performance, and – above all – a rather affordable asking price for the package.
And they recently topped the phenomenally successful C8 Stingray with the mad, record-breaking widebody 2023 Corvette Z06. Though, by the looks of it, jlord8’s latest virtual project didn’t use the cues from the track-focused new variant. Instead, the pixel master decided to rewrite the C8 Stingray design into a luxury version of itself.
Naturally, that called for a Cadillac rebranding. And a reinvention of the XLR front-engine RWD two-seat roadster for the new age of mid-engine American sports cars. With the cool design language of current Caddys adapted thoughtfully over the body of Chevy’s C8 Corvette, it’s no wonder the fanbase reception was overwhelmingly positive.
Still, not everyone agreed with the CGI expert’s nameplate choice. Some felt the unofficial Cadillac take on the C8 should have a proper mid-engine counterpart – and thus advanced the Cien moniker. Some went even further, though, and thought about Caddy’s mind-blowing Sixteen.
As for our own two cents, we feel that any designation is all right... as long as the artist’s next virtual project has to do with Chevy’s 2023 Corvette Z06 getting a Blackwing treatment...
