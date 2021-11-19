Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Goes Drag Racing, Makes the Ferrari F40 Look Dead Slow

Remember a particular video showing the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport driving on the streets of Zagreb, Croatia, that we posted a couple of days ago? Well, we simply could not ignore the elephant in it, aka a drag race between the Molsheim hypercar and one of the best Ferraris ever made, the F40.
As a result, we decided to revisit the clip and focus on the straight-line sprint solely, which starts at the 3:41 mark. As the video fades in, the Chiron Pur Sport takes off like a bullet. Meanwhile, the F40 tries to catch up, but it’s all in vain, because there is no way to match the dizzying performance of the modern machine.
By the time the Bugatti is halfway in the race, the Ferrari starts picking up speed, and once the driver of the former hits the brakes, the latter exotic was so far behind it that the actual times posted by both are simply irrelevant.
Now, speaking of the driver, it was said that none other than Andy Wallace, who is now Bugatti’s test driver, sat behind the wheel of this yellow example during the event hosted around two months ago. Nonetheless, we don’t know exactly if he also put it through its paces during the very short drag race, yet considering just how quickly it took off, we suspect that either he or another experienced driver was at the helm.
Want to talk numbers before moving on to the vid? Okay, we’ll start by reminding you about the F40, which uses a 471 hp, twin-turbo 2.9-liter V8 engine, which enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in a little over 4 seconds. The Chiron Pur Sport needs a mere 2.4 seconds for the acceleration and packs a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, rated at 1,479 hp.
