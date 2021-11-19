Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Goes Drag Racing, Makes the Ferrari F40 Look Dead Slow

More on this:

1 Unloading a $3.4M Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Is a Tough Job, but Someone’s Gotta Do It

2 Bugatti’s 2021 U.S. Grand Tour Included a 600-Mile Drive in California, and… Yoga

3 Rimac Nevera vs Ferrari F40 Drag Race Shows How Much Supercars Have Evolved

4 Bugattis Old and New Flock to Croatia for Exotic Car Meet, Divo Gets the Spotlight

5 Bugatti Chiron Drag Races a 2011 F1 Car, It's Closer Than You Would Think