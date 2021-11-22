2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Turns Lambo EVO Impersonator With Specific Target

Bugatti’s mid-engine Chiron hypercar monster has been in production since 2016. And if that were any other automaker or a “normal” supercar, it would certainly need a refresh by now. But the real and virtual worlds have different opinions about that.
Following in the footsteps of the let’s call it “successful” (some debate that idea even today) Veyron, Bugatti officially presented its Chiron successor back in 2016. About half a decade later, any normal carmaker would be eager to give the world an upgrade – the so-called mid-life cycle facelift. Hey, certain companies even have their denominations.
BMW likes to call them LCIs (Life Cycle Impulse), while Lamborghini, on the other hand, has cooked up the EVO branding. Well, interestingly, Bugatti probably doesn’t even know what the fuss is all about. Its Chiron hypercar may be out since 2016, but it’s certainly not been without major upgrades. After all, it has been derived as the Chiron Sport, Pur Sport, Noire, or Super Sport.
That’s just to mention the main derivations that keep the Chiron label and not counting the likes of Centodiecei or Divo, along with the impressive roster of special edition models or the one-off La Voiture Noire. So, according to just about everyone, Bugatti knows how to keep Chirons fresh.
Well, it turns out that somebody disagrees. Virtually, of course, since we are dealing with the Estonian pixel master Siim Parn. He is better known as spdesignsest on social media and is also a CGI expert that might be renowned to aficionados of the genre due to his propensity towards “neo-retro” creations.
That’s his way of retconning brand-new and phenomenally successful vehicles into retro-modern interpretations of their past glory. But that didn’t happen this time around with his remastered 2022 Chiron Super Sport. Instead, the production version of the (in)famous world-record 300+ prototype got dressed in Lambo’s EVO attire... with a specific target.
According to the description, it’s his rather extreme (though not lacking in taste) way of paying homage to both Bugatti and fellow socialite Hellbee. The latter might be better known as the official first owner of the Bugatti Chiron in the United States.
