Never Mind Toyota's Tundra, Land Cruiser GR Sport Pickup Is for Rest of the World

According to the rumor mill, eager future owners of Toyotas have a long and arduous wait in front of them. At least as far as the new-generation Land Cruiser J300 and Tundra are concerned. Bad news for the automaker, considering their success.
More and more vehicles are falling victim to their popularity. Note the huge waiting lists for cool stuff like the C8 Corvette or the latest Toyotas. We already knew the Land Cruiser 300 series is a massive hit... which turns out to be a huge disaster for both the automaker and the eager customers. Now, according to CarsDirect, Tundras are also very scarce.
With waiting lists reportedly extending up to a year and a half, something must be done. At least virtually. Case in point, Nikita Chuicko, the Russian pixel master behind the kelsonik account on social media. He’s usually got a knack for redressing all the latest commodities in CGI tuning clothes.
But now and then the CGI expert also seems enamored with the idea of SUVs and pickups trading places. As such, even though Toyota has the third-generation 2022 Tundra, the virtual artist probably thinks there’s also room for a Land Cruiser 300 pickup truck.
Well, given that America doesn’t get the legendary SUV at all, or that Tundras are most common in North America, it might not be such a bad idea to have a 300-series based pickup running around the rest of the world. You know, just in case the Hilux doesn’t cut it out for owners.
Actually, this isn’t the first time we have seen this idea stemming from the imagination of the artist, but the initial take on the LC 300 pickup focused on the less interesting part of such trucks – the front. Now it’s finally time to see it from behind, which is where all the bed action happens.
Well, this is a clean transformation. Complete with cool GR Sport elements. Which is all fine and dandy in the virtual world. But how about the real one, where Toyota can’t even produce enough Land Cruiser SUVs and Tundra trucks... let alone a pickup cross-over?
