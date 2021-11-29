Chevy Suburban Morphs as 2022 Avalanche, Stylishly Uses Bed and Plastic Cladding

Given the success of reborn models like Ford’s Bronco and the general love for all things crossover, SUV, and truck – would it be outrageous to imagine one more return? Of course not, especially when you’re talking about the cool Chevy Avalanche.
General Motors seems completely focused on its current lineup and the upcoming EV revolution, so fans have been crying to the Moon and back about a potential K5 Blazer revival to no avail. But as far as YouTube’s Brian Mello is concerned, that SUV isn’t the only legendary nameplate making the rounds of the rumor mill about a possible return.
Right now, it’s anyone’s guess if GM may or may not approve something with a bed to join the twelfth-generation Chevy Suburban (and its GMC Yukon XL/Caddy Escalade/ESV platform siblings). But of course, the Detroit automaker’s aficionados would probably love to see Chevy’s Avalanche nameplate make a modern return.
After all, with Silverado’s tips and tricks on board, especially the Multi-Flex Tailgate – a revived Chevrolet Avalanche could turn out as the “Swiss Army knife of pickup trucks.” Well, that remains to be seen if it ever pans out. But thanks to a collaboration with Oscar Vargas (aka wb.artist20 on social media), we can at least imagine its potential looks.
Stylishly based on the high-end Chevy Suburban High Country, of course. And not just sporting a bed and calling it a day. But also, fully adopting the original Chevy Avalanche’s heralded plastic body cladding and beefy, wider fender flares design. Sure enough, those flush door handles are a nice touch, and one that bodes well for the general flagship appearance – a cool way to make sure everyone knows this isn’t just a Silverado impersonator.
It may or may not be just wishful thinking, but it seems the consensus about the initial “would you buy one” conundrum is that everyone wants one. The thing they are not sure of, though, is whether or not they would be able to afford one.
