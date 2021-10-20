2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Drops Off-Road Credo, Goes for Digital Street Tune

Toyota has been keeping everyone busy with its J300 series novelties. And its 2022 Land Cruiser and Tundra, as well as the Lexus LX have become major darlings of both the real and virtual worlds.
As quickly as they came out, each of them also went through the digital fire crucible. Some came out stronger, others came out quirky, and a few even became the laughingstock of the virtual community... in a clever way! But the 2022 Tundra seems to have been left alone, for the most part.
Sure, it went for some digital enhancements to better fight the F-150 Raptor, and also morphed into a hulking three-row SUV to signal the arrival of the upcoming new generation Sequoia. But except for the “Lexus TX” transformation, virtual artists have been pretty tame.
Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master behind the kelsonik account on social media, doesn’t stray too far from the norm. After all, his recent specialty seems to be the subtle transformation of successful models into something a bit more elegant and aftermarket-cool via his “Shadow Line” treatment.
Now it’s time to see how the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro fares when taken down the digital tuning road. It certainly goes against its inherent off-road credo, but CGI experts usually have little respect for what OEMs originally intended.
And just like it was the case with the J300 Land Cruiser transformation, the virtual Tundra Shadow Line doesn’t look half bad at all. Perhaps it’s because our virtual artist (almost) never exaggerates into the full murdered-out territory. Instead, the crimson Tundra TRD Pro gets a host of cool changes that might be amazingly easy to replicate in real life as well.
As such, the third-generation pickup truck has a raft of black accents and details all over the body, along with a set of new (and obviously larger) wheels and tires, perhaps slightly beefier brakes, as well as a lowered suspension setup. Nothing fancy, and all these mods will probably become available very soon across various tuning outlets.
