Genesis G90 Coupe Could Pick Up Where the Two-Door Mercedes-Benz S-Class Left Off

Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis holds a small chunk of the luxury car segment that is still dominated by Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. And if it’s one thing that they don’t have in their lineup, which also comprises electric vehicles too, that’s a two-door luxury coupe.
Such a model would inevitably take up the space left by the demised Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, and while it may not exist in the real world, it does in the digital realm. Abimelec Design is behind these renderings that imagine what a hypothetical two-door variant of the Genesis G90 would look like.
The front end design, complete with the big grille and split headlamps, is identical to that of the sedan, up to the doors that stretch further back. The rear quarter panels had to be readjusted as well, and a Genesis badge adorns the C pillars. Look at the rear end, and you will see that it has remained untouched. The same goes for the wheels, and pretty much everything else too.
In order to improve ingress and egress at the back, the digital illustrations portray the car, registered in sunny California, with no visible B pillars. Nonetheless, as the artist chose not to open the doors at all, you will have to use your imagination for that. And while the blacked-out windows, with chrome surrounds, don’t exactly help, at least you can partially see the interior in one of the pics.
Now, while certain people spent time rearranging the pixels of the current G90, Genesis has been working on the new generation. Camouflaged prototypes of the company’s BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class fighter have been spied in different environments, looking more evolutionary than revolutionary. A fully-electric version is in the pipeline too. The official unveiling date is yet unknown, though it might show its naked skin before the end of the year or in early 2022 in its home market of Korea.
