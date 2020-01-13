Concept Cars of the Future – Honda Augmented Driving Brings Freedom and Control

2020 Genesis G90 U.S. Pricing Announced: $72,200 for the 3.3-Liter TT V6

While Genesis may not have the means to challenge the German triad at its own game, it’s worthy of mentioning that sales have doubled from 10,312 to 21,233 vehicles in 2019 in the United States. With the arrival of the GV80 and another utility vehicle, there’s no denying that more and more people will start considering the South Korean brand for its pricing point and lavish standard specification. “The new G90 reaches a level of attentiveness few vehicles can,” says the description on the 2020 model year’s configurator. The 3.3-liter V6 with twin turbocharging is an appropriate engine for such a massive vehicle, and if you want, the HTRAC all-wheel-drive system is also available for an additional $2,200.At the very top of the range, the Tau V8 relies on natural aspiration to produce 420 horsepower. Pricing for the 5.0-liter engine starts at $75,700 in the United States for the 2020 model year. No fewer than seven exterior colors are listed in the configurator, and you’re not charged a thing even for the snazzier Adriatic Blue.Regardless of powertrain and which wheels are driven, the G90 comes exclusively with a torque-converter automatic transmission with eight forward ratios. Developed to shift as silky smooth as possible, don’t expect this drivetrain to win any quarter-mile race against the likes of the S 63 4Matic+ and M760i xDrive.As far as the interior is concerned, customers have two no-cost options for the upholstery and decorative trim. These are black and walnut as well as black and beige. The latter could be a hassle to keep clean if you're the kind who wears jeans or eat on the go in the car. The first aid kit, premium trunk cargo mat, and premium floor mats are also standard, meaning that the South Korean luxury sedan comes with all the bells and whistles you want, right off the bat.Now let’s talk pricing again. The G90 with the V8 and all-wheel drive retails at close to $80,000 including destination charge. Taking those two features into consideration, the most affordable equivalents from BMW and Mercedes-Benz are the 750i xDrive at $105,000 and the S 560 4Matic at approximately $110,000.While Genesis may not have the means to challenge the German triad at its own game, it’s worthy of mentioning that sales have doubled from 10,312 to 21,233 vehicles in 2019 in the United States. With the arrival of the GV80 and another utility vehicle, there’s no denying that more and more people will start considering the South Korean brand for its pricing point and lavish standard specification.