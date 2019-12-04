autoevolution

2020 Genesis GV80 SUV Looks Massive and Luxurious Undisguised

Expected to premiere in South Korea on December 19th, the GV80 is the first-ever sport utility vehicle from Genesis. The luxury-oriented automaker controlled by Hyundai is already gearing up for series production, and at first glance, the mid-sized SUV appears to bring something new to the segment.
The photographs published on the autospy.net forums by at least three members show a sharp-styled body shell and pentagonal grille, a similar design philosophy for both the headlights and taillights, as well as pentagonal exhaust tips. The 4WD badge on the trunk lid refers to Hyundai’s system.

HTRAC makes the most out of the multi-link front and rear suspension, featuring variable-torque-split clutching with active torque vectoring control between the axles. In the G80 mid-sized sedan, the HTRAC also happens to be one of the lightest systems available at 75 kilograms (165 pounds).

Moving on to the interior of the vehicle, the cockpit sports physical buttons and two dials for the HVAC system, a curious-looking controller for the wide-aspect-ratio infotainment system’s touchscreen display, a rotary transmission selector with Park bang in the middle, digital instrument cluster, and a two-spoke steering wheel. The wood on the center console and door panels as well as the stitched leather upholstery on the seats and dashboard give an upscale feeling to the interior of the GV80, as expected of a utility vehicle meant to rival the BMW X5.

North American customers should expect the GV80 to premiere in U.S. flavor next spring, most likely at the New York Auto Show in April 2020. The Detroit Auto Show in January has also been rumored, and in this part of the world, Genesis could kick off the engine options list with a turbocharged four-cylinder developing close to 300 horsepower. A 3.5-liter V6 with forced induction is also in the pipeline, packing 375 ponies and 390 pound-feet according to a previous report.

As for South Korea and Europe, the GV80 will receive a 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 with 278 PS (274 horsepower) and 588 Nm (434 pound-feet) of torque. All engines are mated to an eight-speed transmission, a torque-converter automatic most likely set up for smooth shifting.
