Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous”

3 2020 Genesis G80 Will Debut in September Without V8 Engine

2 2020 Genesis G80 Rendering Looks Like a Mercedes Nemesis

1 Next-Gen 2021 Kia Sorento: Here's a Sneak Peak of What It Could Look Like

More on this:

Genesis G70 To Have 290 HP from New 2.5-Liter Turbo

We've been hearing about it for years, but the new four-cylinder turbo engine from Hyundai/Genesis has become a very real powertrain. We're talking about a 2.5-liter that's just been confirmed for the G70 sports sedan , probably for the 2021 model year. 23 photos



The Genesis G70 sports one as well, rated at 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque. However,



The numbers probably come from a test drive event with the Hyundai Sonata N-Line prototype, which also makes 290 horsepower or slightly more from the fabled 2.5-liter, which also confirms everything we've heard about performance SUVs, sedans, and the premium GV70 crossover.



Of course, 38 hp and 50 lb-ft ar nice to have, but the G70 was already one of the nicest sports sedans out there. We suspect the $35,000 will be increased slightly if the make the inevitable decision to get rid of the manual base option.



Of course, it's also possible that the 2.5-liter will come out in other models first, with the Sonata and Optima being obvious contenders. Going up against the 3 Series and C-Class means the G70 might need a facelift first, especially when its bigger siblings have a different look, with split lights.



Your either choice should continue to be the 3.3-liter bi-turbo V6 pushing 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft (509 Nm) of torque. But with a base price of over $45,000, it's clearly not the small sedan most people want, and a bigger base turbo is a great way to bring Genesis sportiness to the masses. Different-sized engines used to be really common in the luxury car market, but now the 0.5-liter cylinder has become the norm, which is why nearly every German compact or mid-sized car in America has a 2-liter turbo.The Genesis G70 sports one as well, rated at 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque. However, Car & Driver reports that a new base model is getting 290 horsepower and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. That's going to take the bragging rights away from the Alfa, not to mention your typical 330i.The numbers probably come from a test drive event with the Hyundai Sonata N-Line prototype, which also makes 290 horsepower or slightly more from the fabled 2.5-liter, which also confirms everything we've heard about performance SUVs, sedans, and the premium GV70 crossover.Of course, 38 hp and 50 lb-ft ar nice to have, but the G70 was already one of the nicest sports sedans out there. We suspect the $35,000 will be increased slightly if the make the inevitable decision to get rid of the manual base option.Of course, it's also possible that the 2.5-liter will come out in other models first, with the Sonata and Optima being obvious contenders. Going up against the 3 Series and C-Class means the G70 might need a facelift first, especially when its bigger siblings have a different look, with split lights.Your either choice should continue to be the 3.3-liter bi-turbo V6 pushing 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft (509 Nm) of torque. But with a base price of over $45,000, it's clearly not the small sedan most people want, and a bigger base turbo is a great way to bring Genesis sportiness to the masses.