Facelifted 2020 Genesis G90 Revealed for the U.S. Market

When shopping for a full-size sedan in the luxury segment, there’s no denying that many people ignore the Genesis brand. Some of them aren’t willing to look beyond their brand snobbery while others simply aren’t aware that Hyundai has a luxury offshoot. 16 photos



“The 2020 G90 builds on the level of engineering and craftsmanship that Genesis has come to represent in the United States,” said chief executive officer Mark Del Rosso. The 3.3T Premium has 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque to offer, matching the engine in the Kia Stinger GT. What comes as a surprise, however, is that none of the entry-level engine choices in the A8, 7 Series, and S-Class can match the standard spec of the G90.



Next up, the range-topping option is the 5.0 Ultimate with the Tau V8. A naturally aspirated plant with 420 horsepower and 383 pound-feet on tap, this engine doesn’t match the best Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz have to offer. On the other hand, Genesis isn’t trying to infuse any bit of sportiness into the G90 because that’s not the company’s thing.



Both mills are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a good ol’ torque converter, and fuel economy ratings on the highway range from 15 to 25 miles to the gallon. The 124.4-inch wheelbase and 15.7-cu.ft. cargo volume are also appealing for a vehicle in this segment, but the strongest point of the Genesis is value for the money.



From the get-go, the G90 comes with all the bells and whistles you’d ever want in a $70k luxury sedan. 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, over-the-air software updates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Intelligent Car Management Service, active noise cancellation, adaptive suspension with electronic dampers, basically the whole nine yards.



Last, but certainly not least, take a look at the interior. That's some high-quality finish right there, with real metal and wood detailing in addition to soft leather upholstery. On an ending note, does that shield-styled grille befit the mid-cycle refresh of the G90?

