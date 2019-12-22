Genesis GV90 Flagship SUV Rendered, Looks Like a Cadillac Escalade Rival

The Genesis SUV revolution will begin about a month from now when the GV80 arrives. But we have other names to learn, as the Korean luxury brand was simultaneously working on the smaller GV70 and is probably looking into a flagship as well.
And this is what it could look like, a big model with more space than you can ever want at a price that's more affordable than a BMW X7 or Mercedes GLS... hopefully. The 7-seater market is booming right now, and Hyundai is clearly aware of this, since it developed the Palisade.
But the GV90 may or may not be related to that, even though Genesis is owned by Hyundai. We're getting different vibes from this renderinging, almost like we're dealing with a truck-like vehicle instead of a super-large crossover.
There's plenty of those around, and right now, GM is the automaker to beat, since the all-new Escalade is just around the corner and promises to have more of everything.
Hyundai has access to one of those super-traditional SUVs too, the Kia Borrego / Mohave, which just got a new refresh. It's not unusual to re-engineer those and turn them into luxury vehicles. Look at how popular the Lexus LX 570 or the Infiniti QX80. They're all kind of ugly, but also popular in certain corners of the world, like Russia or the Middle East.
New engines are already being developed for jobs like this. The 3.3-liter turbo V6 will be replaced by a 3.5-liter in about a year with power going up by 10 hp. Meanwhile, the 3-liter V6 will be swapped for an inline-6 diesel.
At this moment, the GV90 is only a rumor, materialized in the form of a KKS Studio rendering. It might take two or more years to develop, in which time we'll learn if Genesis is as good at making SUVs as Hyundai or Kia.
