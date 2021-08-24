All-New 2022 Genesis G90 Rendered Using Cues From All the Latest Spy Images

Whether or not you’re going to get excited about the all-new 2022 Genesis G90 depends entirely on how you view the full-size luxury sedan segment. If you’re appreciative of legacy and extremely high performance, then you’ll likely gravitate toward something German. That being said, we certainly expect Genesis to put its best foot forward as far as the new G90 is concerned.
Before there was a G90, Genesis/Hyundai called its largest four-door offering the Equus, a sister car to the Kia K900. While perfectly acceptable in terms of comfort and standard features (value), it never held a candle to the likes of a Mercedes S-Class, BMW 7 Series or an Audi A8.
Therein lies the problem. You can’t be considered one of the best at anything without actually beating the best at, at least, certain things. Genesis might just try to do that with this upcoming G90 and its styling could spark a solid “which would you rather have” type of debate.
Alright, yes, we’d still rather have the all-new W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but who’s to say Genesis won’t be taking the fight to Lexus and their LS, once the new G90 arrives on the scene.
Looking at this rendering by Kolesa, we see a car that’s extremely elegant, featuring an almost timeless design that is sure to help it stand out in a crowd. The illustration’s shoulder line seems legit, as per recent spy images, as do those thin quad headlight units, which stretch all the way from the grille to the fenders.
The crest grille meanwhile is properly massive, and that’s pretty much what it’ll look like in real life too.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say this car will probably look a lot better once you’re standing right next to it, as opposed to checking out unofficial renderings or even official images, which are set to drop later this year.
