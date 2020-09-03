This Is the New S-Class Coupe That Mercedes Won't Build

Unless anybody has discovered a miraculous use for those notoriously-difficult-to-open-in-tight-spaces doors of a coupe, we won't be able to hide this: buying such a car is an emotional decision. And with fewer and fewer new cars meaning something on this level nowadays, at least in terms of the connection to old-school driving values, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see that the all-new W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class skips the Coupe (portrayed in this rendering) and Cabriolet incarnations.
The digital work we have here, which comes from a label dubbed j.b.cars, takes the 2021 S-Class sedan and turns it into a two-door that reminds us of the CL that came before the retiring S Coupe.
The big coupe styling seems to suit the new design of the Merc flagship rather well. And it's worth mentioning that while the previous generation of the machine saw the sedan featuring vertical taillights and the Coupe/Cabriolet using a horizontal layout, the new W223 four-door now makes use of the latter setup.
As for a more in-depth explanation of why the two-door S-Class models are getting the axe after the 2021 model year (no typo here), this comes from the automaker itself - Mercedes Chief Operating Officer Markus Schaefer has explained the move in a recent media group call.
At the beginning of the previous decade, MB aimed to boost its sales by approaching various niches and diversifying its lineup. That strategy paid out and the carmaker's global annual sales jumped from about 1.3 million in 2010 to over 2.3 million units at the end of the decade.
Well, the company states that the addition of electric powertrains has increased the overall complexity level of its operations, so trimming the range was the chosen solution. As it turns out, dealers are also happy to sell a simplified range, since it becomes easier to explain the choices to a customer.
Of course, another key factor here is the shrinking demand for two-door models, with more and more customers opting for SUVs and crossovers, models that have started receiving their own "coupe" takes, albeit in the form of a more aggressive roof line.
While we’re talking two-door models wearing the three-pointed star badge, Mercedes is also expected to reinvent the SL, with the all-new 2022 model having been recently spied. Nevertheless, judging by how the prototypes look in this not-so-early development stage, we can't expect the model to gain an extra pair of seats and thus serve as a replacement for the departing S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. So we’ll just have to adore the ones that were already built.
